Principals Live: Powering America’s Future

One of the rare areas of bipartisan agreement in Washington is the urgent need for permitting reform. The accelerating AI boom is creating jobs and driving innovation — but it’s also straining America’s aging electric grids and exposing the limits of outdated infrastructure processes. At the same time, the race to rapidly expand digital infrastructure will shape who leads the global technology economy in the years ahead.

This program will unpack what’s at stake. Conversations will explore where streamlining the permitting process can unlock opportunity, the political and regulatory hurdles that remain, and the creative, practical solutions with genuine support across the aisle.