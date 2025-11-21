US pressures Ukraine to accept new peace plan

The US is reportedly pressuring Ukraine to accept painful compromises as part of a peace deal with Russia, an agreement that analysts largely panned.

The 28-point proposal would require Kyiv to give up the Donbas region and limit the size of its military, though according to Axios, it also includes a NATO-style security guarantee.

Experts have criticized Washington for making excessive demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while asking little of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and for largely excluding Kyiv from the drafting of peace plans.

“As long as Trump thinks that he can end this war with Putin and without Zelensky and Ukraine, he will have to wait a whole lot longer,” an Obama-era NATO envoy wrote.