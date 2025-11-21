US denies reneging on its boycott of G20

Tensions intensified between South Africa and the US after they exchanged conflicting remarks about whether American officials would attend the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg.

The dispute concerns US President Donald Trump’s boycott of the meeting over disputed allegations that Pretoria discriminates against its white population. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said Washington was rethinking the boycott, only for the White House to dismiss the claim as “fake news.” A White House official said an envoy would attend a ceremony for a G20 presidency handover, but Washington would not participate in talks.

Analysts had viewed the event as part of a trend in which the continent is “increasingly exerting more influence in global governance.” But the dispute threatens to divert attention from the talks, which Ramaphosa wants to focus on issues such as global inequality and debt restructuring. The lack of high-level buy-in means any progress may be limited: Along with Trump, the leaders of Argentina, China, Indonesia, and Mexico are also skipping the meeting.