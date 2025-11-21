UK college students raise concerns over AI-generated coursework

Students at the University of Staffordshire in England are raising concerns over coursework they say is AI-generated, the Guardian reported. Materials for a coding class contained presentation slides that appeared to be written by AI, and were at times narrated by a tech-powered voiceover. Students confronted the university — which has policies limiting student use of the technology — but the material reportedly remains. “If we handed in stuff that was AI-generated, we would be kicked out of the uni, but we’re being taught by an AI,” one student told his lecturer, according to the Guardian.

AI, which has amassed popularity in educational programs from grade school to universities, can also help reduce the workload of educators, allowing them to connect more with their pupils. But some students are critical of the use, saying it’s hypocritical that teachers can use AI and they can’t. A Northeastern University student demanded her tuition back after finding out a professor used ChatGPT. Debates will likely heat up as individuals become more reliant on AI, and some schools maintain strict rules against using it.