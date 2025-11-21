Trump walks back tariffs on Brazil as US inflation rises

US President Donald Trump lifted tariffs on a raft of Brazilian agricultural products, a reversal of his trade policy that comes in response to rising domestic food costs.

Duties will be scrapped on Brazilian imports including beef, coffee, and fruits, a move that follows Washington’s lifting of levies on foodstuffs from several Latin American countries and the Philippines.

Trump had imposed 40% tariffs on Brazil — with which the US has a trade surplus — in response to what he said was Brasília’s unjust prosecution of rightist former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The change comes as Trump’s economic approval rating plummets amid rising inflation, with several polls showing only around a third of respondents agree with his handling of the economy.