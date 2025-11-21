Trump threatens six Democrats with death penalty

US President Donald Trump launched a tirade against Democrats, as his control over the Republican party appeared to wane.

Trump accused six Congressional Democrats of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH” for appearing in a video that urged military service members to disobey “illegal orders.” Even the Senate majority leader, a Republican, voiced dismay at the president’s remarks.

Republicans are increasingly willing to defy Trump: “The president’s total control has slipped” across an array of issues, Semafor’s politics team notes in our DC briefing.

Trump’s acrimony with Democrats may be on full display soon, with an Oval Office meeting alongside New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani — a democratic socialist whom Trump has vociferously opposed — due later today.