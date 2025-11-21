Events Email Briefings
Tensions escalate between US, South Africa over G20

Nov 21, 2025, 6:44am EST
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Yves Herman/Reuters

Tensions intensified between the US and South Africa after they exchanged conflicting remarks about whether American officials would attend the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg.

The dispute — centered on US President Donald Trump’s boycott of the meeting over disputed allegations that Pretoria discriminates against its white population — threatened to sap attention from the talks, which South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to focus on issues such as global inequality and debt restructuring.

Yet the lack of high-level buy-in means any progress may be limited: Along with Trump, the leaders of Argentina, China, Indonesia, and Mexico are also skipping what will be the first G20 on African soil.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
