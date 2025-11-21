Events Email Briefings
Can the Supreme Court keep its secrets? With Jodi Kantor of the New York Times

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Nov 21, 2025, 2:55pm EST
Media
Title icon

The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor joins Mixed Signals to explain how she’s revealed the secrets of internal deliberations behind the ceremony and black robes of the US Supreme Court.

Max and Ben ask whether the court is actually leaking more, how newer justices are reshaping its public face, and what Kantor has learned about the culture of secrecy and power inside a long-impenetrable institution. She also reflects on the post–#MeToo media landscape and the fracturing of “factual consensus.”

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

