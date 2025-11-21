Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

South Africa cuts interest rate as inflation eases

Nov 21, 2025, 9:00am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
South Africa’s Central Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
South Africa’s Central Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

South Africa’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, the lowest level in more than two years.

The National Treasury’s decision to scrap plans to raise value-added tax, as well as a stronger exchange-rate assumption, and lower oil prices all helped to revise down inflation forecasts, paving the way for a rate cut.

The central bank’s decision is the first since South Africa’s inflation target was lowered to 3% this month — the first adjustment in 25 years. Central Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has long advocated for a lower target, which was previously set between 3% and 6%, arguing that it did not align with South Africa’s international peers, and that the new goal would reduce borrowing costs.

“Now that inflation has slowed, we have a chance to lock in inflation at a lower cost,” Kganyago said on Thursday. The rand strengthened as much as 1% against the dollar on the result.

Paige Bruton
AD