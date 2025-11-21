Exclusive / Majestic Labs CEO on tackling AI’s limited memory

Moore’s law died a long time ago. Instead of making transistors and circuits smaller, we’ve just added more and more circuits and transistors by linking chips together. And that’s why we now have AI compute clusters with a million chips.

But there’s another bottleneck that the tech industry hasn’t quite figured out: memory. One startup offering a solution is Majestic Labs, which is building a new kind of AI chip centered around memory bandwidth. Semafor spoke with co-founder and CEO Ofer Shacham about AI’s memory problem.

