Japan says world’s largest nuclear plant to restart

Nov 21, 2025, 6:48am EST
Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo/Reuters

The Japanese government said that the world’s biggest nuclear plant would restart operations.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa site closed in 2012, as Japan — which previously generated 30% of its electricity from nuclear power — shuttered most of its fleet in the wake of the Fukushima meltdown. But like much of the world, it is looking once again to nuclear power for reliable, low-carbon energy, especially in the face of high gas and oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has restarted 14 out of 54 plants and announced plans for a first new reactor since the disaster.

In a bid to boost energy security and reduce emissions, 33 countries have now pledged to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.

A chart showing the electricity generation from nuclear power for several countries and regions.
Tom Chivers
