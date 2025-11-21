England, Australia renew cricket rivalry in Ashes faceoff

England and Australia will today renew cricket’s oldest rivalry in the first match of the 2025 Ashes, though some worry the heat has gone out of the biennial contest.

In a series of five-day Test matches, held since the 19th century, the two nations compete for a trophy so named because an early, thumping Australian victory prompted a sports journalist to pen an “obituary” for English cricket.

Over the past decade, England’s struggles have resumed — it has not won the Ashes since 2015. As a result, this year’s edition is especially critical for the cricketing side, The Guardian wrote: “Win the series and stay relevant. Or lose the urn and with it… the claim to Australia’s greatest rivalry.”