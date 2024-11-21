Trump returns, bringing chaos to boardrooms and markets

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted and one of America’s largest companies lost $4 billion in market value. He embraced a controversial billionaire, whose company soared in value as a result. He sent shares of foreign companies tumbling with tariff threats.

That was all in 2016.

The company was Lockheed Martin, whose military contracts Trump threatened to cancel. The billionaire was Carl Icahn, whose appointment as a special adviser to slash federal regulations boosted shares of Icahn’s oil-refining business by 12%. Toyota’s stock slumped when Trump demanded the company “build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.”

Trump is back and so is the stock-market chaos that accompanied his first win. His nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., shaved $8 billion off the stocks of six vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna.

Shares of insurers UnitedHealth and Humana spiked after analysts resurfaced comments from Mehmet Oz, Trump’s nominee to oversee Medicare and Medicaid, about moving more low-income Americans from government-sponsored plans to private insurance.

Trump’s busy policy teams, swifter to action than in 2016, have added market volatility, too. A Washington Post story that his government-efficiency czars, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, want to build a free tax-filing app sent shares of H&R Block and TurboTax owner Intuit down more than 6%. Tesla shares rose on a Bloomberg report that Trump wants to ease rules for self-driving cars.