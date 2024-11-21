Why Trump may get off to a slow start

An incoming president’s first 100 days are typically a time for fast movement on big bills, especially when that president’s party has total control of Congress.

Donald Trump might be in for a much rougher experience next year.

That’s in part thanks to Republicans’ slim hold on the House of Representatives. With three races still unresolved, the best the party can hope for is the same tiny four-vote cushion that caused the GOP major problems this year. Trump has already tapped three Republican lawmakers for his administration, decisions that will temporarily cut his party’s margins even further while special elections are held to fill those seats.

On top of their small majority, Republicans may also have two troublesome tasks to handle next year: funding the government for the rest of the fiscal year and raising the debt limit. House Speaker Mike Johnson has yet to get consensus for his plan to punt federal funding into the spring, but even if he can get the votes to hold off on a spending fight until Trump takes office, the delay won’t make it any easier to get the votes to avoid a shutdown.

It all adds up to lower expectations for the first 100 days of Trump’s second term. House Republicans sound very ambitious talking about their goals for early 2025, but Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly had another, perhaps more appropriate word for them — “aspirational.”

“I wouldn’t worry about if it’s done in the first 100 days, because we might not have enough time to deliver,” Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., told Semafor.

During their weekly private meeting on Tuesday, House Republicans discussed their concerns about burning too much time on spending bills early next year and losing their window to act on Trump’s agenda.

“We don’t want to chew up the runway,” Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., told Semafor.

The debt limit is suspended until Jan. 2, but Congress’ last-ditch deadline to avoid a painful US credit default may get pushed past Trump’s first 100 days if the Treasury Department can draw out its “extraordinary measures” to meet the nation’s credit obligations.

Government spending is a more simple matter; Johnson wants to pass a short-term extension of current funding until March, but it’s not clear yet whether his fellow Republicans are ready to postpone their inevitable internal battles until Trump’s first 100 days. Democrats are likely to be less inclined to help stave off a government shutdown once Trump takes power, so the thin Republican majority could easily set up a crisis come spring.

“It’s a difficult problem to be managed, but it is a problem that can be managed,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla. said.