Milan has priciest shopping street

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Nov 21, 2024, 5:55pm EST
World’s top 10 most expensive shopping streets
The News

Milan’s Via Monte Napoleone has surpassed New York’s Fifth Avenue as the world’s most expensive shopping street, the first time a European city has topped the list in more than 30 years. Rents on Monte Napoleone surged 11% in the last year, CNN reported, now averaging $2,047 per square foot, while those on Fifth Avenue remained flat for the second straight year at $2,000.

Milan’s generous tax breaks have lured luxury shoppers from outside the EU, pushing up real estate and hotel prices — and raising rents in the city’s small historic center, the Financial Times wrote. Europe’s commercial rent market has boomed, Fashion Network wrote, thanks to the post-pandemic influx of tourists and the Paris Olympics.

