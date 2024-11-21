Haiti descends further into gang violence as Doctors Without Borders suspends operations

Gang violence surged in Haiti, with a paroxysm of bloodshed leaving at least 150 dead and driving the charity Doctors Without Borders to suspend its operations in the country.

Haiti has been racked by armed groups who operate with impunity, unrestrained by a government that controls little of the nation’s actual territory.

A Kenya-led multinational police force has sought to impose order but made scant progress so far, and its limited efforts may be undone by a withdrawal of funding from the incoming Trump administration as well as opposition from China and Russia to transforming it into a UN operation.

AD

“The latest upsurge in violence,” the UN’s high commissioner for human rights said, “is a harbinger of worse to come.”