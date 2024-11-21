Events Newsletters
Haiti descends further into gang violence as Doctors Without Borders suspends operations

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Updated Nov 21, 2024, 7:22am EST
North America
A Kenyan police officer walks in front of an armoured personnel carrier during a joint operation with Haitian police, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Jean Feguens Regala/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Gang violence surged in Haiti, with a paroxysm of bloodshed leaving at least 150 dead and driving the charity Doctors Without Borders to suspend its operations in the country.

Haiti has been racked by armed groups who operate with impunity, unrestrained by a government that controls little of the nation’s actual territory.

A Kenya-led multinational police force has sought to impose order but made scant progress so far, and its limited efforts may be undone by a withdrawal of funding from the incoming Trump administration as well as opposition from China and Russia to transforming it into a UN operation.

“The latest upsurge in violence,” the UN’s high commissioner for human rights said, “is a harbinger of worse to come.”

A chart showing the number of murders by year in Haiti
