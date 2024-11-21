Duct-taped banana sells for $6.2 million

A duct-taped banana sold for $6.2 million at Sotheby’s. Titled Comedian, the 2019 work — which has been eaten twice before, once by a performance artist and later at a gallery in Seoul — is intended as a “sincere commentary on what we value,” its creator has said. Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun beat out six other bidders for the banana, which had been bought earlier that day for 35 cents from a fruit stand in New York.

Sun, who also receives a roll of duct tape and instructions on how to install and replace the fruit, said he would “personally eat the banana as part of this unique artistic experience, honoring its place in both art history and popular culture.”