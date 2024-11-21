Events Newsletters
DOJ moves to force Google Chrome sale

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Nov 21, 2024, 6:28am EST
The logo for Google is seen at a Google store in Manhattan, New York City
Andrew Kelly/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

The US government is pushing for Google to sell its Chrome web browser.

A federal judge ruled in August that the tech giant holds an illegal monopoly over internet search, and the Department of Justice is seeking to break it up.

The sale could be worth up to $20 billion, marking Washington’s “most aggressive effort to rein in a technology company” since an unsuccessful attempt to break up Microsoft in 2004, Bloomberg said.

Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser, and defaults to using Google for search — key for the company’s lucrative ad business, allowing it to see signed-in users’ activity and target promotions.

