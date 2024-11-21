Chinese diplomat calls media ‘biased’

A former Chinese ambassador argued that overseas media were consistently biased against China, offering a rare glimpse into how Beijing’s diplomats view the world. In a piece for a Communist Party outlet, Fu Ying, ex-envoy to the Philippines and the UK, wrote that one Australian journalist who interviewed her was “hostile towards any country governed by a communist power” — sure enough, the published article criticized China and called her a “stubborn communist,” the South China Morning Post reported.

Since then, Fu said, she always researches potential interviewers’ backgrounds and screens their intentions for possible anti-communist bias. Beijing has long complained about what it calls unfair treatment by foreign media organizations, with state outlets frequently accusing them of wielding double standards or being “anti-China.”