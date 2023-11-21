CZ steps down as Binance CEO in $4 billion settlement with DOJ

Diego Mendoza /

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the billionaire founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has stepped down as CEO and pleaded guilty to money laundering charges as part of $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Tuesday.

Zhao will be personally required to pay $50 million as part of the fines.

“The message here should be clear: Using new technology to break the law does not make you a disruptor, it makes you a criminal,” Garland said at a press conference.

Prosecutors said that Binance enabled the financing of terrorist and militant groups like Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, ISIS, and Al Qaeda through its exchange.

“Binance prioritized its profits over the safety of the American people,” Garland said.

The development comes months after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges against the crypto giant for artificially inflating its trade volume on its U.S. platform. The company also faces allegations of offering U.S. citizens crypto derivatives, such as futures or options contracts, without registering as a futures commodity merchant. Kraken, another trading firm, was sued by the SEC on Monday for similar alleged violations.

Zhao is based in Dubai, which means he is unlikely to face prison time as the United Arab Emirates does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.