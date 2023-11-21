Does Biden’s new Threads account signal trouble at X?

Karina Tsui /

U.S. President Joe Biden joined Threads late Monday, days after the White House criticized X’s owner Elon Musk for “antisemitic rhetoric.”

Last week, Musk appeared to express support for a post on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Jewish communities back “dialectical hatred against whites.” The user of the post — which appears to promote an antisemitic conspiracy theory — also alluded to the statement, “Hitler was right.” In response, Musk wrote, “You have said the actual truth,” sparking backlash from users and advertisers.

The White House on Friday criticized Musk for his remarks, calling them “an abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate.” Musk later defended himself against claims that he is antisemitic, saying that “nothing could be further from the truth.”

In a statement, the Biden administration said that the new account on Threads did not preclude the president’s participation on X. The White House also didn’t specify the reasons behind the account’s creation.