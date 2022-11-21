US President Joe Biden turned 80. Here’s how old other world leaders are

Joe Biden turned 80 on Sunday, making him the U.S.'s oldest president and the first octogenarian in the Oval Office.

Data shows that other leaders of the Group of 20 countries — which include most of the world's largest economies — are around two decades younger than Biden, averaging at about 64 years.

Semafor/Karina Tsui and Al Lucca

Apart from Biden, India's Narendra Modi, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and China's Xi Jinping are among the G20's oldest leaders, while the youngest is Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.