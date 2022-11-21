Tuan Tuan, a giant panda gifted by China to Taiwan, has died

The male panda was suffering seizures before zoo veterinarians at Taipei Zoo made the decision to administer anesthesia. Staff at the zoo said his psychological indicators were irreversible, and made the decision to let the panda die in his sleep. Tuan Tuan has reportedly experienced seizures since August.

Tuan Tuan, was gifted to Taiwan along with his mate, Yuan Yuan. Together, their names read as “Tuan Yuan,” meaning “reunion.” The pair had two cubs, named Yuan Zai and Yuan Bao.

Memorial preparations are underway.