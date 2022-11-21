Indonesia earthquake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur town on the main Indonesian island of Java on Monday, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds.
- 5.6-magnitude earthquake
- 162 deaths confirmed
- More than 700 people injured
- Over 13,000 displaced
This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.
Indonesia’s national disaster agency said that more than 340 homes, a hospital, and an Islamic boarding school were heavily damaged.
The Associated Press reports the surrounding area is experiencing landslides, though there is no risk of a tsunami.
Government officials have warned that the death toll could still climb as workers free residents trapped by rubble.