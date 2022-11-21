noscript
Jenna Moon
Indonesia earthquake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds

Jenna Moon is a Breaking News reporter.

Title iconThe News

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur town on the main Indonesian island of Java on Monday, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds.

A view of a damaged classroom following an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 21, 2022.
REUTERS/Iman Firmansyah
Title iconUpdates so far
  • 5.6-magnitude earthquake
  • 162 deaths confirmed
  • More than 700 people injured
  • Over 13,000 displaced

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

Title iconKnow More

Indonesia’s national disaster agency said that more than 340 homes, a hospital, and an Islamic boarding school were heavily damaged.

The Associated Press reports the surrounding area is experiencing landslides, though there is no risk of a tsunami.

Government officials have warned that the death toll could still climb as workers free residents trapped by rubble.

