How the FTX contagion infected Africa’s crypto markets

When the founder of Lagos-based crypto startup Nestcoin tweeted that his firm had been hit by the collapse of FTX, it sent a shudder through the African crypto community.

Yele Badamosi explained that his year-old firm, which was partly backed by FTX’s sister company Alameda Research, had placed a substantial amount of its operating funds on the crypto exchange. By some industry estimates, that amount topped $4 million. For context, Nestcoin raised $6.45 million in its pre-seed funding round in February. It has had to lay off around 30 people on its team and cut the pay of others who are staying on.

FTX invested in several African players, most notably leading a funding round of $150 million into Chipper Cash, a Africa-focused fintech unicorn headquartered in San Francisco. Others include Mara, Jambo, Ovex, and VALR, based on records seen by Semafor, though industry insiders told me there may be more.

An insider at one of the African startups FTX had invested in, who asked not to be identified, warned of the possibility of “cascading consequences.”

“It’s not easy to hide these things,” said the insider. “Everyone has been tested this past week with customers trying to see if they can get their money back.”

The fallout at Nestcoin has drawn particular criticism as a case of poor management. “Two, three weeks ago FTX was seen as safe as a bank, with attractive yields of up to 8%,” said Emeka Ajene, publisher of the Afridigest newsletter. “My question would be why they had that much on the FTX exchange.”

Last week South African crypto broker Ovex, in which FTX had an 8% stake, terminated its relationship with the exchange, saying it was subject to a run of panicked customers trying to pull their funds. “The public is cautioned from doing further business with FTX, as FTX is not permitted to market its offshore derivatives products in South Africa, at this time,” it said.

Speaking on a podcast on Nov. 16, Ovex chief executive Jonathan Ovadia said his firm is in discussions to buy the FTX equity stake back. “We have a small amount, less than 5% of owner’s equity, on the exchange.”