European captains ditch 'OneLove' armbands at the World Cup over FIFA’s yellow card threats

The captains of England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, and Wales had pledged to wear the armbands as a show of solidarity for the LGBTQ community in Qatar where homosexuality is illegal.

In a statement Monday, those countries associations said that FIFA had threatened to impose "sporting sanctions" for wearing the armbands.

The associations said they were prepared to pay fines over their "strong commitment to wearing the armband," but ultimately could not risk having their players booked or being forced to leave the field.

England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales’ Gareth Bale were all expected to wear them during Monday’s games.

FIFA rules state that equipment cannot have political, religious or personal slogans or statements on them, and team captains are required to wear the captain’s armband which FIFA provides to players.