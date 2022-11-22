Donald Trump's third party threat looms over 2024

REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Republicans who have spent the last two years wondering what happens if Donald Trump wins the 2024 nomination suddenly have another question on their mind as he begins to look more vulnerable: What happens if he loses?

Trump’s loose attachments to the Republican Party are already raising speculation about a potential third party move, or other steps to undermine the eventual nominee, that could be devastating to a GOP ticket.

“The threat is simple: Unless the rest of the party goes along with him, he will burn the whole house down by leading ‘his people’ out of the GOP,” Trump's former Attorney General William Barr warned in a New York Post op-ed on Tuesday.

And on Sunday, ABC’s Jon Karl asked former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan about Republican fears that Trump “marches across the street and declares he's an independent candidate” if he doesn’t win the nomination. Ryan predicted Trump “would not want to be blamed” for handing Democrats a win.

It’s not an idea that's easy to dismiss. Trump first explored a run for president as a Reform Party candidate in 2000, and has teased a return to his independent roots when he feels threatened by Republican leaders. During the 2016 cycle, he repeatedly refused to rule out a run outside the GOP if he lost the primaries, even saying it gave him “a lot of leverage” in his first debate.

“In 2015, Donald wasn’t initially being taken seriously by the GOP as a potential candidate,” Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and now a critic, told Semafor. “His threat to run as a third party candidate was to ensure people knew of his intent and that he would have no problem with destroying the party if they stood in his way.”

Michael Short, who worked at the Republican National Committee at the time, likened it to a “hostage situation.”

After January 6th Trump reportedly told RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel that he would leave the GOP to start a new party just as Republican leaders were weighing whether to convict him in his impeachment trial (both Trump and McDaniel denied the claim). Two weeks after the Senate acquitted him, he announced “We are not starting new parties” in a speech at CPAC.

While two sources close to Trump quickly dismissed speculation about a potential third party run — one person in Trump world said there was “quite literally nothing to” the claim while a source close to the former president’s campaign called it “an absurd idea” — one Trump administration veteran wouldn’t entirely rule it out.

“I don’t see that happening right now,” the former official told Semafor. “But Trump was so successful in part because he ran against the elite and out of touch political establishment on both sides, so I’d say it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility.”