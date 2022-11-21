Colombia’s ex-rebel president begins peace talks with largest remaining guerrilla group

The peace talks in Caracas, Venezuela, mark a significant milestone in Colombia’s 60-year civil war that has killed nearly half a million people.

President Gustavo Petro — a former guerrilla fighter himself — promised for "total peace" with the ELN, which overtook much of the land once occupied by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) following the 2016 peace agreement. Petro’s right-wing predecessor, Ivan Duque, had suspended peace talks in 2019 after the group attacked political targets.

Petro’s administration wants the group to lay down its arms and relinquish territorial control. The ELN has so far remained silent on their specific demands, but a leader for the group said that they were hoping to address the root cause for their political movement: “inequality and the lack of democracy.”