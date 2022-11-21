China says it shouldn't compensate vulnerable nations for climate damages, despite being world’s leading polluter

China, now the world’s second largest economy, is still considered a developing country according to the World Trade Organization and the United Nations.

The country, which has experienced record levels of drought and flooding this summer, said it should be up to historically wealthier nations to cover the majority costs for climate catastrophes in poorer nations.

Some European leaders argued that the loss and damage pact should attract a “broad contributor base,” according to NPR, given that major world polluters such as China and India are expected to increase their emissions as their economies grow.