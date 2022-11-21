Voting age of 18 is discriminatory, New Zealand court rules

The court found that the current voting age of 18 runs contradictory to the country's Bill of Rights, which states that citizens are free from age discrimination at 16. Grassroots activists have been pushing for a younger voting age since at least 2020, according to Reuters.

Parliament is now tasked with drafting a bill that would lower the voting age, but the court ruling's does not necessarily guarantee the chamber will be able to pass such legislation, with political parties currently split on the matter.