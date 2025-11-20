Events Email Briefings
US sees unexpected hiring surge in September, though concerns remain

Nov 20, 2025, 10:20am EST
Storage at HCC, a company that uses parts to make combines, at the factory in Mendota, Illinois
Vincent Alban/Reuters

The US added 119,000 jobs in September, surpassing economists’ expectations amid worries of a cooling labor market. However, the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, up from 4.3% last month, and revised numbers for August showed the economy shed 4,000 jobs.

“A subdued pace of job creation has become somewhat of a norm in recent months,” an investment strategist told The Guardian. “And while September has surprised on the upside, the ongoing data uncertainty leaves a large question mark over the true state of the market.”

September’s much-delayed report ended the seven-week data drought brought on by the government shutdown, but it will be the only one the Federal Reserve will have to assess the economy’s health before deciding whether to cut interest rates in December.

Paige Bruton
