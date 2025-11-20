Ukraine corruption scandal plagues Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is facing swelling pressure to take greater accountability after a corruption scandal ensnared members of his inner circle.

Allegations of a $100 million kickback scheme — revealed in cinematic style by investigators — have frustrated a war-weary public. Zelenskyy fired two ministers, but is now fielding calls to sack his powerful chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. Euromaidan Press argued Zelenskyy should publicly state he won’t run for reelection post-war, as a way of rebuilding trust. “Whatever the president decides will have big implications for Kyiv, its government and presidential administration,” the Financial Times’ Kyiv correspondent said.

The crisis comes as the US urges Ukraine to accept a peace plan that resembles “a Russian wish list,” The Economist wrote.