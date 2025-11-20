Events Email Briefings
Turkey to host COP31 in deal with Australia

Nov 20, 2025, 7:41am EST
A protest at COP.
Anderson Coelho/Reuters

The COP31 climate summit next year will likely be held in Turkey after a compromise with Australia.

The two countries agreed to an unusual divide: Usually, the COP president comes from the host, but an Australian will lead in 2026. The decision is a relief for the UN, because the lack of a host was becoming embarrassing, and because COP is a major diplomatic event. Preparing for thousands of visitors and building consensus around the summit’s goals in just a year will be difficult.

The organization has been more forward-looking for COP32, set to be in Ethiopia — the first sub-Saharan African host since 2011. Semafor’s Alexis Akwagyiram reported “cautious optimism” that it would boost focus on climate change’s impact on Africa.

Tom Chivers
