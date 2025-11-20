Trump said to approve covert CIA operation in Venezuela

US President Donald Trump reportedly approved covert CIA plans inside Venezuela that could pave the way for a broader military campaign in the country.

While the White House says its focus is on halting drug trafficking, experts believe its real aim is to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who reportedly agreed to stand down after a delay of two or three years, an offer rejected by the White House.

Washington’s campaign, which includes the deployment of the world’s biggest aircraft carrier, has triggered a rally in defaulted Venezuelan bonds, reflecting investors’ enthusiasm for a country with enormous economic promise: According to Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel peace laureate María Corina Machado, the economic benefits of a transition could be worth $2 trillion.