Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Exclusive / Senate struggles toward a health care deal

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Nov 20, 2025, 4:57am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Gary Peters
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Senate Democrats face an uphill challenge in getting a December deal reviving expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies.

There are no official negotiations going on yet — just informal talks with Republicans — and Democrats are deliberating between engaging with the GOP or forcing Republicans to vote down a subsidy extension and letting them deal with the political fallout.

“If we want to get something passed, it should include some Republican input,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Republicans say a straight extension of the subsidies will fail and GOP Whip John Barrasso stressed that Republicans need “major modifications, major revisions” to the ACA to consider a Democratic proposal.

That leaves Democrats’ skeptical that the Senate can get 60 votes for anything.

“There’s some [Republicans] that genuinely want to try to figure it out. Whether it’s 13? That’s questionable,” said Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

AD