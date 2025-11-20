Israeli strikes on Gaza imperil shaky ceasefire

Saudi Arabia and Qatar warned Thursday that Israel’s strikes in Gaza imperiled a shaky ceasefire.

Israel said it responded after Hamas militants opened fire on its troops Wednesday; local health officials said the strikes killed at least 30. While both sides say they are committed to the truce, the strikes mark the third time in six weeks that Israel has bombarded Gaza.

The flare-up comes days after the UN Security Council endorsed the US-led Gaza peace plan, which calls for an International Stabilization Force to demilitarize and govern the territory. But this week’s violence underscores the challenges to the plan: Arab countries are wary of sending troops to a place where they could end up in clashes with Hamas.