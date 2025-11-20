Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

India races to stockpile Russian oil

Nov 20, 2025, 7:33am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Rosneft’s Russian-flagged crude oil.
Yoruk Isik//File Photo/Reuters

India is racing to stockpile Russian oil before US sanctions on Moscow’s biggest oil firms take effect tomorrow.

New Delhi has been buying Russian crude at steep discounts since the Kremlin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, taking advantage of reduced demand thanks to EU restrictions, and Moscow’s desperation for foreign currency.

But the intake has caused friction between Delhi and Washington, and in August US President Donald Trump imposed punishing 50% tariffs on India. That did little to reduce India’s purchases, but a more recent approach, penalizing companies that bought from Russian oil majors, was more effective: India’s oil refiners are expected to fall in line, although a Carnegie Politika analysis noted that they could “resume purchases when Trump’s attention wanders.”

A chart showing Russian oil exports by destination country.
Tom Chivers
AD