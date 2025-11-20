A rare splat for a private-credit king

Blue Owl called off a plan to merge two of its credit funds, a rare stumble by a firm that has become the poster child for private credit’s swift growth and, now, investor worries.

Blue Owl had planned to merge two portfolios of essentially identical loans, one privately held by wealthy investors and the other publicly held by mom-and-pop shareholders. It was making good on a nine-year-old promise to investors in the private fund to give them an off-ramp by 2026.

The problem: The public fund, known by its ticker, OBDC, trades at a steep discount that has grown as concerns mount about private credit loans. The merger would have risked big losses for the private fund as its valuation came more into line with the public vehicle, which is 10 times larger. Rather than see investors vote the idea down, Blue Owl scrapped it.