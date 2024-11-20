US officially recognizes Venezuela opposition leader as president-elect

The US officially recognized Venezuela’s opposition candidate as the country’s president-elect, an effort to ramp up pressure on Caracas following disputed July elections. Western nations had said Edmundo González Urrutia — who fled to Spain in September — won more votes than President Nicolás Maduro, but none named him president-elect.

Maduro claimed victory in the vote, which international observers and domestic opponents said was rife with fraud.

Further challenges are likely from Washington: US lawmakers this week passed a bill toughening sanctions on Caracas, and President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state is a Venezuela hawk.

Yet it is unclear what impact those efforts will have. In 2019, Trump recognized another opposition leader as Venezuela’s legitimate president, but Maduro held on.