Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on bribery charges

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Nov 20, 2024, 5:30pm EST
businessNorth America
Gautam Adani.
Amir Cohen/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US prosecutors indicted one of India’s richest men on Wednesday for allegedly bribing Indian government officials to gain lucrative contracts, and concealing them from US investors. Billionaire Gautam Adani and other executives allegedly paid more than $250 million in bribes to obtain solar energy supply contracts with New Delhi, ultimately raising capital on false statements.

The indictment comes just weeks after the Adani Group pledged to invest $10 billion in US energy and infrastructure projects.

Regulators have for months been scrutinizing Adani’s business activities: Short seller Hindenburg Research accused him last year of improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation, and Adani’s infrastructure deals in Kenya, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh appeared to have been facilitated by the Indian government’s diplomatic ventures.

AD
AD