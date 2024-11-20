US AI chip giant Nvidia outstrips revenue expectations

Chipmaking giant Nvidia reported revenue of $35.08 billion in the third quarter, far outstripping economists’ expected $33.2 billion. Revenue is up 97% year-on-year for the period ending Oct. 27. Net income rose to $19.3 billion compared to $9.24 billion in the same period last year. Driving the surge is its AI business, which includes chips and data centers.

Nvidia also projected $37.5 billion in sales for the current quarter, slightly above the expected $37.08 billion. The results mean the US chipmaker has now exceeded analysts’ expectations for the eighth quarter in a row, although they also mark a fourth consecutive slow-down in sales for the chipmaker overall, CNBC noted.

The world’s largest company by market cap, Nvidia is seen as a bellwether of the direction of the tech industry, and in particular, whether investor frenzy over AI could pay off.