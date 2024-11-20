Trump picks former AG Matt Whitaker as NATO ambassador

Donald Trump announced Wednesday he has chosen former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker as US ambassador to NATO, a key post for the president-elect who has vowed to reassess the transatlantic alliance.

In a statement, Trump said “Matt will strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability - He will put AMERICA FIRST.”

Whitaker’s foreign policy views are largely unknown, but he is a staunch Trump ally who defended him during his first impeachment. In a 2019 interview, Whitaker said “so many of these [European] countries have taken advantage of the United States by not paying their 2%,” referring to the alliance’s defense-spending target of 2% of GDP per year.

AD

Trump has promised to force NATO members to spend more on defense, and has warned that the US would not protect allies who are not doing enough to build up their own militaries. If confirmed by the Senate, Whitaker will lead the White House’s push for NATO members to do more.