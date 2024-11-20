House Ethics panel to meet on Gaetz investigation

The US House Ethics Committee meets today to discuss whether to release their investigative report on Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.

The evenly-divided, 10-member panel requires a simple majority to release findings that reportedly center around alleged sexual misconduct with a minor, which Gaetz has denied. At least one Democratic member has signaled they’ll vote to make the investigation public.

“The Senate should have a chance to take a look at any evidence they think is relevant to the decision they have to make,” Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., told reporters.

Some Republicans would prefer to honor precedent, since the panel lost jurisdiction after Gaetz’s quick resignation following his nomination.

One thing is certain: As Trump calls senators to push for Gaetz, today’s meeting won’t be the final word on the report.