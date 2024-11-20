Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Elon Musk’s idea to simplify tax filings hits Intuit and H&R Block stocks

Rachyl Jones
Rachyl Jones
Nov 20, 2024, 1:16pm EST
techNorth America
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk sits as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump meets with House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington
Brian Snyder/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Elon Musk’s early push to streamline the government is already hitting Intuit and H&R Block, whose shares dropped amid chatter of a free tax-filing app floated by Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency.

Intuit’s shares fell 5% while H&R Block’s stock dropped 8% Tuesday, marking its worst performance since 2020.

“Crazy idea: let’s simplify the tax code,” Musk posted on X.

If launched, the app would come on the heels of work from the Biden administration to make filings more accessible.

Earlier this year, the IRS rolled out free software to residents of 12 states as part of a larger invite to onboard the entire nation by the 2025 tax season.

The IRS largely leaves individuals to figure out how tax laws apply for themselves, unlike many other wealthy countries, but easier filings might handicap billion-dollar institutions like TurboTax owner Intuit, which spent decades lobbying against government attempts to offer free and easy filings.

A chart showing the change in share prices of Intuit and H&R Block over the past day
AD
AD