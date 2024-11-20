Doubts grow in Ukraine about US, NATO membership

Ukrainians are souring on US leadership more than two years since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Just 40% of Ukrainians polled by Gallup in August said they approve of US leadership, down from a peak of 66% in 2022 at the onset of the war. More than one-third of Ukrainians (37%) disapprove of the job US leaders are doing.

The survey — which, importantly, was conducted before Donald Trump was elected the next US president — also shows that Ukrainians are growing more doubtful about the likelihood of the country joining NATO or the European Union in the next decade.

The share of Ukrainians who approve of Germany’s leadership, in comparison, remains steady around 50%.