What Javier Milei’s presidency means for the world

Diego Mendoza /

As the global far right celebrate Javier Milei’s win in Argentina’s presidential race, his rise to power is raising questions about the country’s new role on the world stage.

Given that Argentina is one of Latin America’s largest economies – and one of the world’s most important agricultural epicenters – world leaders are scrambling to figure out how they will navigate relations with Milei, a far-right libertarian who has vowed to gut government institutions crucial for global economics.