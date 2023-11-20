Will Western support for Ukraine hold up?

Karina Tsui /

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit Monday to allay concerns that American support for Ukraine is dwindling.

“I’m here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future,” Austin wrote on X.

Austin’s second trip to Kyiv comes after U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to Ukraine, writing in a Washington Post op-ed that supporting Kyiv today “prevents a broader conflict tomorrow.”

The U.S has so far sent over $40 billion in funding to Ukraine, but Biden is struggling to rally political support, particularly among House Republicans, to back Kyiv’s continued fight against Russia.

In September, Congress blocked billions in aid to Ukraine in a government spending bill — with GOP lawmakers arguing that taxpayer money should only be spent at home. Congress also omitted funding for Kyiv last week after the House passed a bill for assistance to Israel and not Ukraine.