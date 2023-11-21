The appeals court decision that could cripple the Voting Rights Act

Diego Mendoza /

An appeals court on Monday ruled that only the federal government – and not private citizens and activist groups – can sue under a key part of the Voting Rights Act, one of the most significant blows to the landmark civil rights legislation.

The ruling effectively cripples enforcement of the statute’s all-important Section 2, which prohibits election laws that discriminate against minorities, in seven states where the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decisions apply — Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota — since the vast majority of suits under the law are currently forward by groups like the ACLU. But ultimately, the legal fight is almost certain to be decided at the Supreme Court.