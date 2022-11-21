Haikus and Instagram comments: New vision of Washington Post Opinion raises eyebrows

Washington Post opinion writers have mixed opinions of their new boss, David Shipley, after he delivered a mandate to write less and encouraged suggestions that opinion columns could at times be replaced by, oh, short poems.

Shipley beat out columnist Ruth Marcus for the job after the longtime opinion editor, Fred Hiatt, died suddenly in 2021. His mandate, two employees told Semafor, is to blow the place up. Some staff were taken aback by suggestions in a recent brainstorming meeting that the paper could publish editorials in the form of Instagram comments or haikus.