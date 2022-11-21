Sports media organizations are doubling down on betting

Reuters

For many years, the New York Times Ethical Journalism handbook prohibited gambling on sports with only three exceptions: Journalists were permitted “occasional recreational wagering on horse racing or dog racing or jai alai.”

But by the time some of the Times’s most accomplished investigators slipped away from the dog track this Sunday to publish a trio of blockbusters on the growth of sports gambling in the United States, things had changed. In June, the paper changed its editorial guidelines around gambling for the first time in nearly two decades, saying they “may place occasional recreational wagers on sports they do not cover, in line with the laws where they live.”

It was a compromise that came as the Times attempted to rein in sports gambling by staff at the Athletic, which the paper acquired earlier this year, and which until recently allowed its writers to gamble on sports they write about.

The Times’s policy shifted tracked the substance of Sunday’s investigations. One detailed the industry’s massive and successful lobbying campaign. Another focused on campuses. The third described the journey of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy from “degenerate gambler” to gambling pitchman as “one of the most vivid manifestations of the frenzy.

At the Times, the internal debate has centered on the Athletic. Several journalists and podcasters at the sports-focused publication had been open about wagering on sports that they write about. Writers for the site’s NBA, NFL, and MLS sections all have discussed wagering on sports they write about, as have hosts of the Athletic’s Nets podcast, who bet on the team. Another writer for the site’s NFL fantasy section, John Lagheeza, has a side hustle on Patreon where he offers sports betting and advice.

Senior college football writer Ari Wasserman has repeatedly said he placed wagers on various college football games over the past 18 months. And while in the past Wasserman has been a voter for the Heisman Trophy, he mentioned on the the Athletic’s Andy Staples Show that he bet on Anthony Richardson to win the prestigious college football award.

The Times has worked to curtail some betting by the sports site’s staff. The paper confirmed that in June, the company informed staff that they were allowed to gamble on sports that they do not cover. A Times spokesperson said that staffers who work on the betting vertical desk like Wasserman “need to understand the ins and outs of sports wagering to remain experts in the field” and are allowed to wager on sports.

Others who placed wagers before the policies were implemented get a pass: The spokesperson added that sports betting taken before the rules were laid out “would not be in violation of our standards.”